Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 5,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CarLotz by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.