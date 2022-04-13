Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.47 on Wednesday, reaching $592.54. 2,026,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $241.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

