British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.52) target price on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.52) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.94).

BLND stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 69.22. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 522.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.93.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,628 shares of company stock worth $867,406.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

