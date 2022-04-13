Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 39,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. 141,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,957,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

