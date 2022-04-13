Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97. Approximately 1,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,170,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

