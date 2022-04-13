Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.24

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

