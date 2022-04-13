Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

