Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD – Get Rating) were down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 106,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRGGD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.