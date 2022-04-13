BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

BPT stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.