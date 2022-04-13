BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.09

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0875 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
BPT stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.