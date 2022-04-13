BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.39) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 469.38 ($6.12).

BP stock opened at GBX 395.95 ($5.16) on Monday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($480.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($402.35). Insiders have purchased 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

