Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $230.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.00.

BYDGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $111.94 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.