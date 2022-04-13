Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.10

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

