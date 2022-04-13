Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $62.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

