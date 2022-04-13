BMO Capital Markets Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJR.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.47.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$932.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.14. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$4.34 and a 1-year high of C$6.53.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

