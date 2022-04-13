Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

