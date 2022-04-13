Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BDR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.