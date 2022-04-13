Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BDR stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

