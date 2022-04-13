Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,700 shares of company stock worth $390,632.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,938,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

