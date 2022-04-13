Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$7.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

BDI stock opened at C$4.71 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$3.15 and a twelve month high of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$279.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.85.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$547,110.52. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,509. Insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380 over the last three months.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

