BITTO (BITTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $186,210.97

BITTO (BITTO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. BITTO has a market capitalization of $186,210.97 and approximately $437.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00290294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005679 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $738.64 or 0.01839520 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,249,075 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

