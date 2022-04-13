Bitspawn (SPWN) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $172,800.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.29 or 0.07504782 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.67 or 1.00031516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041264 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn

