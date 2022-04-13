BitCore Price Reaches $0.0943 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $163,815.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,909.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.53 or 0.07611069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00266350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00769749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00582867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.22 or 0.00363867 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

