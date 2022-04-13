BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

BNTX opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

