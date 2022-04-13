BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.
BNTX opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.69.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
