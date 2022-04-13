BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Specifically, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,469. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a PE ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $12,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.