BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 6.9%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 34,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,562,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,506,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $163,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,306 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

