BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BCDA opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

