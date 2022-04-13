Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. Better Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

