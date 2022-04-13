Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

BBY opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

