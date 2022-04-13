Benchmark Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $50.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 4.11. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

