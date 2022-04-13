Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Management reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.54. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

