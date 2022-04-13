Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 909.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.