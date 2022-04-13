Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Shares of BDX opened at $269.18 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

