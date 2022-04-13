Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target Cut to €54.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
BECTY opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Bechtle has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.20.
About Bechtle (Get Rating)
