Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target Cut to €54.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BECTY opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Bechtle has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.