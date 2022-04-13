Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target Cut to €54.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €57.00 ($61.96) to €54.00 ($58.70) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BECTY opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Bechtle has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Get Bechtle alerts:

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.