Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 310.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day moving average of $311.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

