BCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 267,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.14.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

