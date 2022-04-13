Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($80.43) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €51.96 ($56.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a fifty-two week high of €72.84 ($79.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.05 and its 200 day moving average is €61.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.