Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($73.37) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.03 ($79.38).

BAS opened at €51.96 ($56.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.44. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($79.17). The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

