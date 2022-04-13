Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.82

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.82 and traded as high as C$32.66. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$32.17, with a volume of 3,069,138 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABX. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.5119924 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

