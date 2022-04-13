Barclays Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $375.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.09.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.28. Twilio has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 68.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.