Barclays Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $375.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.09.
TWLO stock opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.28. Twilio has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68.
In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 68.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
