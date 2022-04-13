Barclays Reiterates “€197.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Barclays set a €197.00 ($214.13) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($207.61) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €167.36 ($181.92).

ETR WCH opened at €167.90 ($182.50) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €116.65 ($126.79) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

