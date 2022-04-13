Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.04. Baozun shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
