Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $8.31

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.04. Baozun shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

