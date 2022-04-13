Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.19% of Baozun worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 121.5% during the third quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,169 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 68.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 405,259 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baozun by 26.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after buying an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Baozun Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.