Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Entergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

