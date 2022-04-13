Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after buying an additional 350,613 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Qiagen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Qiagen by 106.3% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 330,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 170,159 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

