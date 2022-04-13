Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

CNP opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

