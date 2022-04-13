Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $868,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after buying an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

