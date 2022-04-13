Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $613,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 314,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

