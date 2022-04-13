Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $555,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

