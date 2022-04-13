Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.18 Million in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of PCH opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

