Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.