Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

